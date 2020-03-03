Vodafone Group Announces Continuing Support For Vodafone Ukraine - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) has extended its partnership agreement with Vodafone Ukraine. Following the change of ownership, Vodafone Ukraine will continue to use the Vodafone brand, and will have direct access to Vodafone's central procurement and roaming services. Vodafone Group will also provide strategic and operational network and IT support.

Vodafone Group has mobile operations in 24 countries, partners with mobile networks in 42 more, and fixed broadband operations in 19 markets. Vodafone Partner Markets now partners with 28 companies in 43 countries.

