Vodafone Group Announces Cash Tender Offers To Purchase Series Of Notes

February 07, 2023 — 03:13 am EST

(RTTNews) - Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L, VOD) announced the launch of three concurrent offers to purchase for cash any and all of the outstanding series of notes: 5.250% Notes due May 2048; 4.375% Notes due February 2043; and 5.000% Notes due May 2038. All Notes accepted in the offers will be cancelled and retired by the company.

The company noted that its obligation to complete an offer with respect to a particular series of Notes is conditioned on the aggregate principal amount of the validly tendered and not validly withdrawn Notes, together with the aggregate principal amount of Notes of each series accepted for purchase with a higher Acceptance Priority Level, not exceeding $2.0 billion.

