Vodafone, Google Expand Partnership To Enhance Services And TV Experiences Across Europe And Africa

(RTTNews) - Vodafone (VOD.L, VOD) and Google announced a ten-year strategic expansion of their partnership, aimed at delivering new services, devices, and TV experiences to millions of Vodafone customers across Europe and Africa. The initiative will be backed by Google Cloud and Google's Gemini models.

Vodafone noted that the agreement will bring storage, security, and AI assistance to Vodafone's customers in 15 countries, as well as its partners in an additional 45 markets worldwide, while Google will use Vodafone's fixed and mobile connectivity services to improve workforce productivity.

Vodafone said it will expand access to Google's AI-powered Pixel devices with its fast 5G network in Europe, and continue promoting the Android ecosystem.

Vodafone TV, powered by Android TV, aims to become more personalized and engaging by utilizing Google Cloud's generative AI for improved content search and recommendations across its set-top boxes. Additionally, there are plans to roll out advertising using Google Ad Manager in the future.

Vodafone and Google intend to enable Vodafone to offer Google One AI Premium subscription plans, which include Gemini Advanced, in select territories by 2025.

Vodafone will expand its partnership with Google Cloud, building on its existing private data repository, and will use Google Cloud's Vertex AI enterprise-ready AI platform to quickly bring new services and innovation to Vodafone's customers.

Vodafone noted that it will develop a new cloud-native security service for its business customers leveraging Google Cloud's Security Operations platform.

