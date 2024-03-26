News & Insights

VOD

Vodafone Germany to cut 2,000 jobs in revamp

Credit: REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

March 26, 2024 — 07:21 am EDT

Written by Hakan Ersen for Reuters ->

Changes dateline, adds detail, background in pars 2, 4-7

FRANKFURT, March 26 (Reuters) - Vodafone Germany aims to save around 400 million euros ($434.48 million) over the next two years as part of a restructuring that will hit some 2,000 jobs, the company said on Tuesday.

The move is part of a cost-cutting drive announced nearly a year ago which will result in the loss of some 11,000 jobs worldwide.

"Personnel costs will be reduced through savings and the relocation of around 2,000 jobs - also because manual tasks will be performed by increased automation in future," it said.

A large part of the savings will be come from switching off and updating outdated IT structures, said the company, a unit of British telecoms giant Vodafone.

However, investment in high-growth areas such as the cloud and corporate client business will be strengthened, it said.

The mobile phone group expanded across Europe in the first decade of the century, but has struggled in Spain and Italy and has agreed to sell its Italian operation to Swisscom SCMN.S.

Earlier this month, Vodafone said it would replace its boss in its largest market of Germany, Philippe Rogge, with Vodafone UK's Ahmed Essam in a new role of Executive Chairman Germany and Chief Executive European Markets.

($1 = 0.9206 euros)

(Reporting by Hakan Ersen, Writing by Miranda Murray and Madeline Chambers, Editing by Rachel More)

((Miranda.Murray@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VOD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.