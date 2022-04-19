Markets
Vodafone Germany CEO Hannes Ametsreiter To Step Down

(RTTNews) - Vodafone said that Hannes Ametsreiter will step down from his current role as chief executive officer of Vodafone Germany, and as a member of the Group Executive Committee, effective 30 June 2022, to pursue new career opportunities.

Philippe Rogge becomes CEO of Vodafone Germany and a member of the Group Executive Committee effective 1 July 2022.

Philippe joins Vodafone after more than a decade with Microsoft including his most recent role for the last five years as President, Central and Eastern Europe, based in Germany. His global career at Microsoft included senior roles such as Chief Operating Officer China, General Manager Belgium and Luxembourg, and General Manager Portugal. Prior to this, Philippe held various functional leadership roles during an eight-year tenure with Belgacom Group.

