Vodafone FY23 Profit Surges; Sees Broadly Flat Adj. EBITDAaL In FY24

(RTTNews) - British telecom major Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L, VOD) reported Tuesday that its fiscal 2023 profit surged to 12.34 billion euros from last year's 2.77 billion euros.

The prior year results were re-presented for the reclassification of Indus Towers. Basic earnings per share were 42.77 eurocents, compared to last year's 7.71 eurocents. Adjusted basic earnings per share were 11.45 eurocents, compared to 11.68 eurocents a year ago.

Adjusted EBITDAaL declined 1.3 percent organically from last year to 14.7 billion euros due to higher energy costs, and commercial underperformance in Germany.

Group revenue increased 0.3 percent to 45.71 billion euros from 45.58 billion euros last year, driven by growth in Africa and higher equipment sales, offset by lower European service revenue and adverse exchange rate movements.

Group service revenue grew 2.2 percent organically to 37.97 billion euros.

Further, the company announced that total dividends per share are 9.0 eurocents, including a final dividend per share of 4.5 eurocents.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2024, Vodafone projects adjusted EBITDAaL to be 'broadly flat' at around 13.3 billion euros, and adjusted free cash flow to be 'around' 3.3 billion euros, reflecting expected working capital movements, interest and dividend receipts.

The outlook is based on last year's rebased adjusted EBITDAaL of 13.3 billion euros and adjusted free cash flow of 4.2 billion euros.

