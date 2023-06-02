Vodafone faces German probe over suspected obstruction of 1&1

Adds Vodafone statement, details, background

BERLIN, June 2 (Reuters) - Vodafone VOD.L and its German subsidiary Vantage Towers are facing an antitrust investigation in Germany over concerns that it may have contributed to United Internet UTDI.DE subsidiary 1&1's sluggish roll-out of radio masts, the regulator said on Friday.

"Powerful and dominant companies must not unfairly impede other companies. We will therefore scrutinise whether there are sound reasons for a delay in the provision of antenna locations for 1&1," Andreas Mundt, president of the Federal Cartel Office, said in a statement.

Vodafone said in an emailed statement to Reuters that it continued to firmly reject the accusation and would cooperate closely with the authorities. Vantage Towers did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

1&1 is trying to establish itself as a top telecommunications provider in Germany but has so far built only a fraction of its targeted 1,000 radio masts.

In February, it filed a complaint with the cartel office, blaming the slow progress on Vantage Towers and claiming that the company had not fulfilled its obligations as a partner in developing shared infrastructure.

(Reporting by Rachel More and Hakan Ersen, Editing by Friederike Heine)

