Vodafone Explores Potential Telekom Romania Acquisition

Vodafone has announced a potential acquisition deal involving its Romanian subsidiary, signing a Memorandum of Understanding with Digi Romania and Hellenic Telecommunications Organization to explore acquiring parts of Telekom Romania Mobile Communications. While this move could expand Vodafone’s footprint in Eastern Europe, the deal is still in its early stages with no guarantee of finalization.

