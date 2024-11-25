News & Insights

Vodafone Executives’ Share Transactions Highlight Incentive Strategy

November 25, 2024 — 11:01 am EST

Vodafone (GB:VOD) has released an update.

Vodafone Group Plc has announced the acquisition and sale of shares by its executives as part of the Global Long Term Retention plan. Key figures such as Ahmed Essam and Joakim Reiter were involved in these transactions, executed on the London Stock Exchange. The shares were vested to satisfy tax obligations, highlighting the company’s ongoing efforts in managing executive incentives.

