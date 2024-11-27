Vodafone Executive Sells Shares on London Stock Exchange

Vodafone (GB:VOD) has released an update.

Leanne Wood, Vodafone’s Chief Human Resources Officer, sold 320,385 ordinary shares at a price of GBP 0.7172 each, totaling GBP 229,790. The transaction took place on November 26, 2024, on the London Stock Exchange. This move by a high-level executive could draw attention from investors monitoring insider activities within Vodafone.

