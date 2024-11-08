Vodafone Executes Strategic Share Buyback Program

Vodafone (GB:VOD) has released an update.

Vodafone Group Plc has repurchased over 20.7 million of its own ordinary shares from Goldman Sachs International, as part of a previously announced share buyback program. The shares were bought at a volume-weighted average price of 72.04 pence each and will be held in treasury, increasing Vodafone’s treasury shares to over 2.18 billion. This move is designed to enhance shareholder value and optimize capital structure.

