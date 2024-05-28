Vodafone Executes Share Buyback Program

Vodafone (GB:VOD) has released an update.

Vodafone Group Plc has announced the purchase of 11,980,657 of its own ordinary shares at prices ranging from 73.52 to 74.96 pence per share, with the intention to hold these shares in treasury. Following the buyback, the company now holds 1,843,623,250 shares in treasury out of the 26,975,060,688 total issued shares (excluding treasury shares). The transaction was conducted through Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc under the instructions of the previously announced Programme on 15 May 2024.

