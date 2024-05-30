Vodafone Executes Major Share Buyback

Vodafone (GB:VOD) has released an update.

Vodafone Group Plc has bought back 10,565,909 of its own shares at prices ranging from 73.54 to 74.88 pence per share, with the intention of holding these shares in treasury. Following the transaction, the total number of ordinary shares held in treasury by Vodafone is now 1,864,418,415. The share buyback is part of an ongoing programme, executed through Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc, to manage the company’s capital structure and to return value to shareholders.

