Vodafone Executes Major Share Buyback

Vodafone (GB:VOD) has released an update.

Vodafone Group Plc has announced the buyback of 14,045,300 of its ordinary shares at prices ranging from 73.54 to 74.42 pence per share through Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc. The shares will be held in treasury, with Vodafone’s total treasury holding now at 1,831,666,078 shares. This move is part of a previously announced share repurchase program.

