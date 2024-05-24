News & Insights

Vodafone Executes Major Share Buyback

May 24, 2024 — 01:17 pm EDT

Vodafone (GB:VOD) has released an update.

Vodafone Group Plc has announced the buyback of 14,045,300 of its ordinary shares at prices ranging from 73.54 to 74.42 pence per share through Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc. The shares will be held in treasury, with Vodafone’s total treasury holding now at 1,831,666,078 shares. This move is part of a previously announced share repurchase program.

