Vodafone Ends Talks With Saudi Telecom On Sale Of 55% Stake In Vodafone Egypt

(RTTNews) - British telecom major Vodafone Group Plc (VOD, VOD.L) Monday said that its discussions with Saudi Telecom Company regarding the sale of its 55% shareholding in Vodafone Egypt have been terminated. Vodafone Group CEO Nick Read said, "We believe that the Egyptian government is committed to an optimal framework for the telecoms sector, which will enable Vodafone Egypt to deliver on the country's vision of digitization and financial inclusion and create a technology hub to support our growth in the African region."

