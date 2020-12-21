World Markets
VOD

Vodafone ends talks to sell Egypt stake to Saudi STC

Contributor
Keith Weir Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREA COMAS

Vodafone has ended talks with Saudi Telecom Company on the sale of its 55% shareholding in Vodafone Egypt, the British telecoms group said on Monday.

LONDON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Vodafone VOD.L has ended talks with Saudi Telecom Company 7010.SE on the sale of its 55% shareholding in Vodafone Egypt, the British telecoms group said on Monday.

STC, the kingdom's biggest telecom operator, had struck a preliminary deal in January to buy the stake for $2.4 billion, as it sought growth in the Arab world's most populous nation.

The London-listed telecoms firm had said in September that it remained in talks to finalise the deal in the near future despite the expiry of an initial memorandum of understanding.

(Reporting by Keith Weir; editing by Jason Neely)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VOD

Latest World Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular