Vodafone Egypt deal bumps up South Africa's Vodacom quarterly revenue

Credit: REUTERS/AMR ABDALLAH DALSH

January 31, 2023 — 12:11 am EST

Written by Nqobile Dludla for Reuters ->

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 31 (Reuters) - South African telecoms operator Vodacom Group VODJ.J said on Tuesday its third-quarter revenue rose by 14.8%, boosted by the acquisition of Vodafone Egypt.

Vodacom, majority-owned by Britain's Vodafone VOD.L, said group revenue rose to 30.7 billion rand ($1.76 billion) in the quarter ended Dec.31. On a normalised basis, revenue grew 4.7%.

($1 = 17.4114 rand)

