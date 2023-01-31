Vodafone Egypt deal bumps up South Africa's Vodacom quarterly revenue

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 31 (Reuters) - South African telecoms operator Vodacom Group VODJ.J said on Tuesday its third-quarter revenue rose by 14.8%, boosted by the acquisition of Vodafone Egypt.

Vodacom, majority-owned by Britain's Vodafone VOD.L, said group revenue rose to 30.7 billion rand ($1.76 billion) in the quarter ended Dec.31. On a normalised basis, revenue grew 4.7%.

($1 = 17.4114 rand)

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((nqobile.dludla@thomsonreuters.com; +27103461066;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.