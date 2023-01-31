Vodafone Egypt deal bumps up S.Africa's Vodacom quarterly revenue

Adds details and background

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Vodacom Group VODJ.J said on Tuesday its third-quarter revenue rose 14.8%, supported by the South African telecoms operator's acquisition of Vodafone Egypt.

Vodacom, majority-owned by Britain's Vodafone VOD.L, said group revenue rose to 30.7 billion rand ($1.76 billion) in the quarter ended Dec.31. On a normalised basis, revenue grew 4.7%.

Vodafone Egypt was consolidated from Dec. 8, contributing over 1.8 billion rand to group service revenue and was a key factor, alongside currency gains, in the 16.1% growth in group service revenue, Shameel Joosub, Vodacom Group CEO said.

Vodacom bought a 55% stake in the Egyptian arm of Vodafone for 43.6 billion rand in 2021, the largest deal in the telecoms operator's history.

Financial services revenue jumped 30.6% to reach 2.6 billion rand, largely on the back of demand for its mobile money M-Pesa platform across its international portfolio as well as double-digit growth in insurance policy and airtime loan sales in South Africa, Joosub added.

($1 = 17.4114 rand)

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Kim Coghill and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((nqobile.dludla@thomsonreuters.com; +27103461066;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.