Vodafone denies obstructing 1&1 amid German antitrust probe

Credit: REUTERS/NACHO DOCE

June 02, 2023 — 04:40 am EDT

BERLIN, June 2 (Reuters) - Vodafone VOD.L on Friday rejected an accusation that it impeded its competitor 1&1 with regards to radio mast use.

"We continue to firmly reject the accusation of obstruction by our company," Vodafone said in an emailed statement to Reuters. "As already announced in February, we will cooperate closely with the authorities in the usual procedural steps."

