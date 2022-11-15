VOD

Vodafone cuts full-year forecasts as climate worsens

Credit: REUTERS/Neil Hall

November 15, 2022 — 02:24 am EST

Written by Paul Sandle for Reuters ->

Adds details, quote

LONDON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Vodafone VOD.Lcut its full-year free cash flow forecast by 200 million euros on Tuesday and said earnings would come in towards the bottom of its range, reflecting a worsening global macroeconomic climate and higher energy costs.

The mobile phone operator said free cash flow would be around 5.1 billion euros ($5.3 billion), down from previous guidance of 5.3 billion, and adjusted core earnings would be between 15.0 and 15.2 billion euros, down from between 15.0 and 15.5 billion euros.

Chief Executive Nick Read said Vodafone was delivering a resilient performance in the context of a challenging macroeconomic environment.

"We are taking a number of steps to mitigate the economic backdrop of high energy costs and rising inflation," he said, adding that these included price increases across Europe.

Vodafone reported a 2.6% decline in adjusted earnings in its first six months, which it blamed on commercial underperformance in Germany, its biggest market, and a one-off legal settlement in Italy in the prior year.

($1 = 0.9666 euros)

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Kate Holton)

((paul.sandle@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 6843; Reuters Messaging: paul.sandle.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VOD

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.