Vodafone confirms guidance after resilient first-half

LONDON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Vodafone Group VOD.L, the world's second largest mobile operator, said it was increasingly confident about its full-year performance after a "resilient" first-half, despite underlying momentum being obscured by the impact of COVID-19.

The company said on Monday its adjusted earnings fell by 1.9% to 7.0 billion euros on a 2.3% drop in group revenue to 21.4 billion euros as the pandemic impacted roaming revenue and lower handset sales.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Sarah Young)

