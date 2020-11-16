VOD

Vodafone confirms guidance after resilient first-half

Contributor
Paul Sandle Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Vodafone Group, the world's second largest mobile operator, said it was increasingly confident about its full-year performance after a "resilient" first-half, despite underlying momentum being obscured by the impact of COVID-19.

LONDON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Vodafone Group VOD.L, the world's second largest mobile operator, said it was increasingly confident about its full-year performance after a "resilient" first-half, despite underlying momentum being obscured by the impact of COVID-19.

The company said on Monday its adjusted earnings fell by 1.9% to 7.0 billion euros on a 2.3% drop in group revenue to 21.4 billion euros as the pandemic impacted roaming revenue and lower handset sales.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Sarah Young)

((paul.sandle@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 6843; Reuters Messaging: paul.sandle.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VOD

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More