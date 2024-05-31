News & Insights

Stocks

Vodafone Concludes €5 Billion Sale of Spanish Unit

May 31, 2024 — 06:20 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Vodafone (GB:VOD) has released an update.

Vodafone Group Plc has successfully completed the sale of its Spanish division to Zegona Communications plc for a total enterprise value of €5.0 billion, consisting of €4.1 billion in cash and €0.9 billion in redeemable preference shares. The sale reflects a valuation multiple of 5.6x Vodafone Spain’s adjusted EBITDA and 13.0x its operating free cash flow based on the past year’s performance. Despite the sale, Vodafone will maintain its Spanish connection through a service agreement and its Innovation Hub in Málaga.

For further insights into GB:VOD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.