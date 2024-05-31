Vodafone Concludes €5 Billion Sale of Spanish Unit

Vodafone (GB:VOD) has released an update.

Vodafone Group Plc has successfully completed the sale of its Spanish division to Zegona Communications plc for a total enterprise value of €5.0 billion, consisting of €4.1 billion in cash and €0.9 billion in redeemable preference shares. The sale reflects a valuation multiple of 5.6x Vodafone Spain’s adjusted EBITDA and 13.0x its operating free cash flow based on the past year’s performance. Despite the sale, Vodafone will maintain its Spanish connection through a service agreement and its Innovation Hub in Málaga.

For further insights into GB:VOD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.