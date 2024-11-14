Vodafone Completes Share Buyback Program Successfully

Vodafone (GB:VOD) has released an update.

Vodafone Group Plc has completed its share buyback program by purchasing over 19 million ordinary shares from Goldman Sachs International, with the transaction averaging a price of 68.29 pence per share. This move reflects Vodafone’s strategy to manage its capital structure, holding a substantial number of shares in treasury while maintaining over 25 billion shares in issue. Such buybacks can often signal a company’s confidence in its financial health, potentially impacting investor sentiment and stock valuation in financial markets.

