Vodafone, CK Hutchison set to unveil 15 bln pounds UK mobile tie-up - FT

Corrects media packaging slug

May 4 (Reuters) - Vodafone VOD.L and CK Hutchison 0001.HK are close to agreeing a 15 billion pounds (about $19 billion) combination of their UK telecoms businesses that would create the country's biggest mobile operator, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing three people close to the matter. ($1 = 0.7948 pounds)

(Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((Akriti.Sharma@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.