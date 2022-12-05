Markets
VOD

Vodafone Chief Executive Nick Read To Resign; Names Margherita Della Valle Interim Chief Executive

December 05, 2022 — 02:17 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L, VOD) announced that Nick Read has agreed with the Board that he will step down as Group Chief Executive and as a Director on 31 December 2022. He will remain as an adviser to the Board until 31 March 2023.

Nick Read, Chief Executive, said: "I agreed with the Board that now is the right moment to hand over to a new leader who can build on Vodafone's strengths and capture the significant opportunities ahead."

Margherita Della Valle has been appointed interim Group Chief Executive. In addition to the role, Margherita Della Valle will also continue as Chief Financial Officer.

The Board has initiated a process to find a new Group Chief Executive.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VOD

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.