Vodafone CEO Nick Read to step down

LONDON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Vodafone VOD.L Nick Read said on Monday he would step down at the end of the month.

The mobile group's chief financial officer Margherita Della Valle will take over as interim group chief executive, the company said.

"I agreed with the board that now is the right moment to hand over to a new leader who can build on Vodafone’s strengths and capture the significant opportunities ahead," Read said.

