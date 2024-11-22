Vodafone Cancels Nearly 959 Million Treasury Shares

Vodafone (GB:VOD) has released an update.
Vodafone Group Plc has cancelled nearly 959 million of its ordinary shares previously held in Treasury, leaving a total of over 1.3 billion shares still in Treasury. This action adjusts the company’s issued share capital to over 25.8 billion ordinary shares, with implications for shareholder notifications under FCA rules.
