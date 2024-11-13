Vodafone call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Vodafone (VOD) with 3,572 calls trading, 1.3x expected, and implied vol increasing over 42 points to 83.08%. Dec-24 9 calls and Apr-25 9 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 1,400 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.14. Earnings are expected on May 20th.
