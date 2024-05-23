Vodafone Buys Back Over 12 Million Shares

News & Insights

Vodafone (GB:VOD) has released an update.

Vodafone Group Plc has purchased 12,065,337 of its own ordinary shares, with prices ranging from 74.30 to 75.84 pence per share, under a program announced on 15 May 2024. These shares are to be held in treasury, with the total number of treasury shares reaching 1,817,620,778, excluding those in circulation. The transaction was conducted through Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc across various trading venues.

