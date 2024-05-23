Vodafone Buys Back Over 12 Million Shares

Vodafone (GB:VOD) has released an update.

Vodafone Group Plc has purchased 12,065,337 of its own ordinary shares, with prices ranging from 74.30 to 75.84 pence per share, under a program announced on 15 May 2024. These shares are to be held in treasury, with the total number of treasury shares reaching 1,817,620,778, excluding those in circulation. The transaction was conducted through Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc across various trading venues.

For further insights into GB:VOD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.