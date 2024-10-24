News & Insights

Vodafone Boosts Treasury with Share Buyback

October 24, 2024 — 02:07 am EDT

Vodafone (GB:VOD) has released an update.

Vodafone Group has repurchased 500,000 of its ordinary shares, priced between 72.94 and 73.64 pence per share, as part of its ongoing share buyback program. These shares will be held in treasury, contributing to Vodafone’s strategic financial management and potentially impacting share value. This move reflects Vodafone’s commitment to optimizing its capital structure and enhancing shareholder value.

