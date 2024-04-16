Vodafone Appoints Marika Auramo As CEO Of Business Division, Effective July 1

(RTTNews) - British telecom major Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L, VOD) announced Tuesday the appointment of Marika Auramo as CEO of its technology communications unit Vodafone Business, with effect from July 1. She will take over from Giorgio Migliarina, who was Vodafone Business interim CEO.

Auramo will also become a member of Vodafone's Executive Committee from the same date.

Auramo, with more than 25 years' experience in the global IT industry, joins from SAP, the global enterprise company, where she was Chief Business Officer for the EMEA region. In this role, she was responsible for driving the go-to-market strategy for SAP's product portfolio across 89 countries and for managing 14,000 employees.

She joined SAP in 1999 and has held a diverse set of leadership roles since then.

Vodafone Business Business division is a key growth driver. Vodafone Business reported service revenue growth of 5% at the Group's third quarter trading update.

