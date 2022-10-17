Vodafone and Altice launch 7 bln euro German broadband company

Adds detail

LONDON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Britain's Vodafone VOD.L and France's Altice ALVVF.PK launched a joint venture on Monday to challenge Deutsche Telekom DTEGn.DE and build a 7 billion euro ($6.8 billion) fibre broadband network in Germany.

Vodafone said the FibreCo venture would build a "fibre-to-the-home" broadband network available to 7 million German homes, allowing the British operator to upgrade its existing network in Germany, its biggest market.

FibreCo will invest up to 7 billion euros on the six-year project, which is expected to be 70% financed by debt.

Construction will be contracted to Altice subsidiary Geodesia, with Vodafone Germany responsible for marketing the faster broadband to new customers.

Both companies will own 50% in FibreCo.

The tie-up is subject to regulatory approval and expected to close in the first-half of 2023.

"This partnership builds on Vodafone's significant next-generation network with Altice's industrial expertise and proven fibre-to-the-home construction capabilities," said Vodafone Chief Executive Nick Read.

($1 = 1.0270 euros)

(Reporting by Sarah Young Editing by Kate Holton and David Goodman)

((sarah.young@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 1109; Reuters Messaging: sarah.young.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

