Vodafone and Altice in German tie-up to bring fibre broadband to homes

Sarah Young Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/JON NAZCA

LONDON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Britain's Vodafone VOD.L and France's Altice said they would create a joint venture in Germany named FibreCo to provide faster fibre broadband to up to 7 million homes over a six-year period.

Vodafone said in a statement on Monday that FibreCo, which will provide fibre-to-the-home connectivity, would invest up to 7 billion euros to build the network, and that the project was in line with its plan to upgrade Vodafone's existing hybrid fibre cable network.

Both companies will own 50% in FibreCo in a deal that will be subject to regulatory approval and expected to close in the first-half of 2023.

