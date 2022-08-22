Vodafone agrees to sell Hungarian unit for $1.8 bln

Aug 22 (Reuters) - British telecom group Vodafone VOD.L said on Monday it had agreed to non-binding terms for selling its Hungarian unit for about 1.8 billion euros ($1.8 billion) in cash.

($1 = 0.9974 euros)

