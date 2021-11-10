Vodacom to buy 55% stake in Vodafone Egypt for $2.74 bln

Retops with the value of the offer

CAIRO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - South Africa's Vodacom Group Ltd VODJ.J said on Wednesday it would buy a 55% stake in the Egyptian arm of Vodafone Group Plc VOD.L for $2.74 billion.

Telecom Egypt, which holds 44.94% of Vodafone's Egyptian arm, said on Wednesday it had received notice from the company's management of an offer to transfer the majority stake to Vodacom.

Vodafone Group holds a 60.5% stake in Vodacom.

The group had previously struck a preliminary agreement with STC, Saudi Arabia's biggest telecoms operator, to sell the stake for $2.4 billion but the talks fell through in December.

(Reporting by Enas Alashray; Editing by Nadine Awadalla and Stephen Coates)

