Vodacom to buy 55% stake in Vodafone Egypt for $2.74 bln

Nov 10 (Reuters) - South Africa's Vodacom Group Ltd VODJ.J said on Wednesday it would buy a 55% stake in the Egyptian arm of Vodafone Group Plc VOD.L for $2.74 billion.

Separately, Vodacom said it would buy a co-controlling 30% stake in assets owned by Community Investment Ventures Holdings including Vumatel and Dark Fibre Africa.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

