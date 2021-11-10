World Markets
Vodacom to buy 55% stake in Vodafone Egypt for $2.74 bln

Aby Jose Koilparambil Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/AMR ABDALLAH DALSH

South Africa's Vodacom Group Ltd said on Wednesday it would buy a 55% stake in the Egyptian arm of Vodafone Group Plc for $2.74 billion.

Separately, Vodacom said it would buy a co-controlling 30% stake in assets owned by Community Investment Ventures Holdings including Vumatel and Dark Fibre Africa.

