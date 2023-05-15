News & Insights

World Markets
VOD

Vodacom reports 6.4% drop in full-year profit

Credit: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

May 15, 2023 — 01:12 am EDT

Written by Promit Mukherjee for Reuters ->

JOHANNESBURG, May 15 (Reuters) - African telecoms major and South Africa's biggest mobile carrier Vodacom Group VODJ.J reported a 6.4% drop in full-year profit due to a local power crisis and other operational activities.

Its headline earnings per share, a profit measure used in South Africa, came at 948 South African cents for the year ended March 31, down from 1,013 cents posted a year ago.

(Reporting by Promit Mukherjee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((promit.mukherjee@thomsonreuters.com; +27 10 346 1093;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VOD

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.