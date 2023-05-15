Vodacom reports 6.4% drop in full-year profit

JOHANNESBURG, May 15 (Reuters) - African telecoms major and South Africa's biggest mobile carrier Vodacom Group VODJ.J reported a 6.4% drop in full-year profit due to a local power crisis and other operational activities.

Its headline earnings per share, a profit measure used in South Africa, came at 948 South African cents for the year ended March 31, down from 1,013 cents posted a year ago.

(Reporting by Promit Mukherjee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

