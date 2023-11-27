Vodacom Group Ltd - ADR (VDMCY) Price Target Increased by 6.32% to 6.72

The average one-year price target for Vodacom Group Ltd - ADR (OTC:VDMCY) has been revised to 6.72 / share. This is an increase of 6.32% from the prior estimate of 6.32 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.47 to a high of 7.66 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.95% from the latest reported closing price of 5.90 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vodacom Group Ltd - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VDMCY is 0.00%, a decrease of 80.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.43% to 1K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 1K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 6.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VDMCY by 80.40% over the last quarter.

