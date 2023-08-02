Vodacom Group Ltd - ADR (VDMCY) Price Target Increased by 10.35% to 7.04

The average one-year price target for Vodacom Group Ltd - ADR (OTC:VDMCY) has been revised to 7.04 / share. This is an increase of 10.35% from the prior estimate of 6.38 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.54 to a high of 8.52 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.35% from the latest reported closing price of 6.81 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vodacom Group Ltd - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VDMCY is 0.00%, an increase of 261.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 18.53% to 2K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 2K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 22.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VDMCY by 29.01% over the last quarter.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.