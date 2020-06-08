VOD Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Vodafone Group plc (Symbol: VOD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $17.99, changing hands as high as $18.10 per share. Vodafone Group plc shares are currently trading up about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VOD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VOD's low point in its 52 week range is $11.46 per share, with $21.72 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.98.

