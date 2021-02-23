Vocus' Takeover Proposal From Macquarie To Progress Through Consortium

(RTTNews) - Vocus Group Ltd (VOC.AX), which has received a takeover proposal from Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets Holdings Pty Limited or MIRA and its managed funds, Tuesday said MIRA has entered into a co-operation agreement with Aware Super Pty Ltd to progress its proposal through a consortium.

Vocus on February 8 announced a non-binding, indicative proposal from MIRA to acquire 100% of the shares of Vocus through a scheme of arrangement at a price of $5.50 per share.

MIRA's proposal through the consortium remains indicative and non-binding, is on the same terms, and remains subject to the same conditions as set out earlier.

The company said the Consortium's due diligence investigations are continuing. The Vocus Board notes that there is no certainty that the Proposal will result in a binding offer for Vocus.

Vocus will update the market as appropriate in line with its continuous disclosure obligations.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.