Vocera (VCRA) to be Acquired by Stryker for $79.25 Per Share

Vocera Communications, Inc. VCRA has announced a deal under which it will be acquired by Stryker Corporation SYK for $79.25 per share. The figure represents a total equity value of almost $2.97 billion and an enterprise value of $3.09 billion.



Headquartered in San Jose, CA, Vocera has emerged as a leading platform in the digital care coordination and communication category. The news drove the company’s share price 26.6% higher on Jan 6, closing at $79.17.



Headquartered in Kalamazoo, MI, Stryker operates as a medical technology company. It offers innovative products and services in Orthopaedics, Medical and Surgical, and Neurotechnology and Spine that help improve patient outcomes.



Vocera’s business has expanded significantly throughout the pandemic as it aims to reduce cognitive overload for caregivers and enable them to deliver the best patient care.



Vocera’s shares have gained 82.6% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 12.7%.

Vocera brings an innovative portfolio to Stryker’s Medical division to address the increasing need for hospitals to connect caregivers and data-generating medical devices.



Vocera’s software competency, hardware solutions and its ability to enable remote communication between patients and their families complement Stryker’s Advanced Digital Healthcare offerings. Vocera will help Stryker accelerate its digital goals to improve the lives of caregivers and patients.



Per the deal, Stryker will float a tender for all outstanding shares of Vocera for $79.25 per share in cash. The boards of directors of both companies have unanimously approved the transaction.



The deal, subject to regulatory approvals, is expected to be closed in the first quarter of 2022. It is likely to have a neutral impact on earnings per share in 2022.



