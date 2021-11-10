Vocera (VCRA) Signs Reseller Agreement With MDI Medical

Vocera Communications, Inc. VCRA has inked an agreement with MDI Medical to offer its complete suite of clinical communication and collaboration solutions to the hospitals based in Ireland. MDI Medical is recognized as one of Ireland’s leading suppliers of avant-garde medical devices for Clinical IT systems and Patient Monitoring.



The latest move aims to augment Vocera’s footprint in the Republic of Ireland and expand its diverse list of valued partners while delivering crucial clinical communication solutions to hospitals across the globe.



With three decades of in-depth expertise and domain knowledge, MDI Medical has been working closely with the medical community of Ireland. It is equipped with a dedicated and well-trained team of service professionals who are responsible for providing an exceptional customer experience.



As part of the reseller agreement, Vocera will supply hands-free communication devices, including Vocera Smartbadge, to MDI Medical. Apart from the Vocera Smartbadge, it will provide pager replacement and staff safety solutions, and secure texting and messaging applications.



MDI Medical will also supply Vocera Engage platform, which is used for combining clinical, operational, and communication systems. Moreover, providing clinical communication assessments and workflow design services is part of this agreement.



Vocera’s solutions are specifically designed to increase productivity and improve patient and staff satisfaction with minimized costs. Driven by a resilient business model, the company is widely known for offering the best platform for communication and workflow optimization.



Its solutions range from a patent-protected, intelligent enterprise software platform to smartphone applications. Its communication and collaboration solution enables users to connect instantaneously, reduce alarm fatigue, and enhance workflow.



It is worth mentioning that Vocera’s solutions are relied upon by care teams in nearly 1,900 healthcare facilities worldwide. Boasting a portfolio of more than 150 third-party party clinical integrations, the company continues to widen its ecosystem of technology partners to gain access to the best communication products and services.



It secured new partnerships in 2020 and aims to boost the sales of its offerings on the back of an augmented market presence. Against this backdrop, the latest partnership with MDI Medical is expected to not only widen Vocera’s presence in Ireland’s healthcare market but also enhance staff collaboration in hospitals on the back of combined health tech products and services.

