Vocera Communications Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for VCRA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (Symbol: VCRA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $35.87, changing hands as low as $35.05 per share. Vocera Communications, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VCRA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VCRA's low point in its 52 week range is $17.955 per share, with $55.60 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $35.36.

