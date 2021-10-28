VOC Energy Trust (VOC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 29, 2021

VOC Energy Trust (VOC) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 12, 2021. Shareholders who purchased VOC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 25% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $5.25, the dividend yield is 15.24%.

The previous trading day's last sale of VOC was $5.25, representing a -2.47% decrease from the 52 week high of $5.38 and a 226.09% increase over the 52 week low of $1.61.

VOC is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) and Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A).

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the voc Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.