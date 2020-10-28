VOC Energy Trust (VOC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 29, 2020

VOC Energy Trust (VOC) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 29, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.085 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 13, 2020. Shareholders who purchased VOC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 183.33% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of VOC was $1.8, representing a -66.36% decrease from the 52 week high of $5.35 and a 42.86% increase over the 52 week low of $1.26.

VOC is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total SE (TOT) and PetroChina Company Limited (PTR). VOC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.54.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the VOC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

