VOC Energy Trust (VOC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 29, 2021

VOC Energy Trust (VOC) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.03 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 12, 2021. Shareholders who purchased VOC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -64.71% decrease from the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of VOC was $2.5, representing a -48.45% decrease from the 52 week high of $4.85 and a 98.41% increase over the 52 week low of $1.26.

VOC is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total SE (TOT) and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR). VOC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.54.

