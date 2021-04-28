VOC Energy Trust (VOC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 29, 2021

VOC Energy Trust (VOC) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 14, 2021. Shareholders who purchased VOC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 300% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $3.78, the dividend yield is 12.7%.

The previous trading day's last sale of VOC was $3.78

VOC is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) and Total SE (TOT). VOC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.54.

