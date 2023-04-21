VOC Energy Trust - Unit (VOC) Declares $0.23 Dividend

VOC Energy Trust - Unit said on April 20, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share ($0.92 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.36 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 28, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 1, 2023 will receive the payment on May 12, 2023.

At the current share price of $9.24 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 9.96%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 12.56%, the lowest has been 2.33%, and the highest has been 44.00%. The standard deviation of yields is 7.27 (n=224).

The current dividend yield is 0.36 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.90%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 41 funds or institutions reporting positions in VOC Energy Trust - Unit. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 36.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VOC is 0.03%, a decrease of 0.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 38.23% to 810K shares. The put/call ratio of VOC is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NORTHERN FUNDS - NORTHERN SMALL CAP CORE FUND Class K holds 3K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 1.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VOC by 42.81% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 13K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Atria Wealth Solutions holds 42K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 44K shares, representing a decrease of 4.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VOC by 99.45% over the last quarter.

Group One Trading holds 1K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 64.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VOC by 5.75% over the last quarter.

Advisor Group Holdings holds 5K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing a decrease of 41.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VOC by 85.54% over the last quarter.

VOC Energy Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Voc Energy Trust is a Delaware statutory trust. The Trust was formed to own interests from production from substantially all of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas held by VOC Sponsor.

