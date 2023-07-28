VOC Energy Trust - Unit (VOC) Declares $0.21 Dividend

VOC Energy Trust - Unit said on July 20, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share ($0.84 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.23 per share.

Shareholders of record as of July 31, 2023 will receive the payment on August 14, 2023.

At the current share price of $8.85 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 9.49%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 12.87%, the lowest has been 2.33%, and the highest has been 44.00%. The standard deviation of yields is 7.28 (n=223).

The current dividend yield is 0.46 standard deviations below the historical average.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 29 funds or institutions reporting positions in VOC Energy Trust - Unit. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 27.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VOC is 0.03%, an increase of 4.22%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.33% to 793K shares. The put/call ratio of VOC is 0.43, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HighTower Advisors holds 154K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Cetera Advisor Networks holds 108K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 102K shares, representing an increase of 5.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VOC by 22.97% over the last quarter.

McGowan Group Asset Management holds 100K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 100K shares, representing a decrease of 0.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VOC by 20.69% over the last quarter.

Navellier & Associates holds 77K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 73K shares, representing an increase of 5.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VOC by 12.65% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 52K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

VOC Energy Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Voc Energy Trust is a Delaware statutory trust. The Trust was formed to own interests from production from substantially all of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas held by VOC Sponsor.

